Varon Medical and Fertility Centre organizes free health screening

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

Varon Medical and Fertility Centre is a cutting-edge medical facility created to handle a variety of illnesses and health issues in our society. As a medical facility with the wellness and health of the society at heart, VARON organized a free health screening on Saturday, 26th November 2022 for the taxi drivers, market women and traders around the Kwabenya ACP Estate Junction.

According to Dr. Victor Akuoku, the CEO of Varon Medical and Fertility Centre, the gesture was an initiative to create awareness on the need for people to regularly visit health facilities for routine checkups, avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption and also engage in a healthy lifestyle. The exercise gave more than 150 recipients a chance to be examined for a number of illnesses such as Diabetes, Hypertension, and other lifestyle-related medical conditions. Body mass index (BMI) was also checked for everyone.

RD. Vincent Erzoah, the Business Development Manager, also stated that this program is part of the medical and fertility’s corporate social responsibility drive. He added that Varon Medical and Fertility Centre has a special health screening program on cervical cancer screening and cervical cancer vaccination coming off in the month of January, 2023 (Cervical Cancer Awareness Month). Without leaving our able men out of this special screening program, there will also be prostate cancer screening.

The recipients of the free health screening expressed their gratitude to Varon Medical and Fertility Centre for the kind gesture and urged that it is repeated.

Mrs. Rita Akuoku, the Deputy CEO, said that, “We give back to society whenever we have the chance to do so. Through free health screenings, we have impacted our communities in caring for their health. Count on us to do more free health screenings for our communities in the future”.

