Veep commissions first-ever tertiary institution in Kpandai

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the first-ever tertiary institution in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

The institution; the Nkanchina College of Community Health Nursing, would be a centre for manpower training for the youth in the Nawuri and Nchumuru Traditional areas and offer training for young men and women in quality healthcare services to the people.



Vice President Bawumia expressed delight at the establishment of the college ahead of the construction of the Kpandai District Hospital as part of the government’s 'Agenda 111' programme.



The programme would see the building of district hospitals in districts that do not have them and upgrade some existing ones.



"I wish to commend the chiefs, the Member of Parliament, your own son Mathew Nyindam, and all the other leaders of this land for this important move. This college has been established at an opportune time when feasibility studies have been completed and your district hospital is about to be built.



"The benefits of having a hospital and a nursing training institution in the same area cannot be overemphasized," Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President enumerated a number of interventions undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led government in the health sector, including reviving and turbo-charging the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He said the government had placed the health of the people at the heart of its policies and planning.



"President Akufo-Addo is determined to build Ghana's human resource and manpower base, and the establishment of this College is another example of what we can all do to achieve this vision," he added.



In response to a plea by the first Principal of the College, Madam Alice Bavoh Ewuntomah, Vice President Bawumia donated a brand-new pickup truck for the school administration, and 20 laptops to the school's ICT lab.



The Chiefs, in a welcome address, commended President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling promises made to them during his visit last year.

"The promise of extending electricity to Nkanchina has been delivered; the upgrading of the Kpandai-Salaga road has been delivered; the upgrading of the Kpandai-Nkanchina road has been delivered; the construction of the One- District, One-Factory has commenced in earnest, the facility for which we are all gathered here, the Nursing School, has also been delivered. These are but a few that readily come to memory.



"Your Excellency, we cannot, but say a very big thank you to your government for ensuring that this District is also benefiting from the national cake. It is our hope and prayer that the good people of Ghana would renew your mandate on December 7, 2020, to complete all on-going projects and continue your good works for the people of this country."



In another development, Vice President Bawumia commissioned a new Police Station and cut the sod for work to begin on a library complex at Lungni, near Wulensi in the Nanumba South District, as part of his three-day tour of the Northern Region.