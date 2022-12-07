Veep cuts sod for work to begin on $26m 3rd tier Tema Motorway Interchange

Vice President Bawumia (fourth from left) cutting the sod for the commencement of the project

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut sod for work to begin on a third tier on the Tema Motorway Interchange.

The project to be constructed on the existing second tier is estimated at $26 million and is expected to be completed in 30 months.



It involved the construction of a 1.8-kilometre interchange to link Tema Harbour and the Ashaiman roundabout directly.



Additionally, the project shall have covered drains, pedestrian walkways, public transport facilities, and street lights



It is to be undertaken by Messrs JFE Engineering Corporation.



Dr Bawumia speaking at the ceremony, said the interchange will bring to over 12, the number of interchanges that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has either completed or is working on.



"These interchanges that government is either working on or completed he stated would greatly enhance the socio-economic development of the country as they are all part of measures to improve traffic flow between Tema Harbour and other parts of the country," he added.

He said in addition, the Tema Motorway would be upgraded into an eight-lane facility that will include a four-lane expressway with three service lanes on either side as well as a number of footbridges to link the Community 18 junction interchange.



Dr Bawumia said preparatory works and financing arrangements are being finalised and surely the government would also undertake that project successfully.



He said the Tema Motorway interchange phase two will involve the construction of the viaduct to link the Harbour road towards the Ashaiman roundabout on the Flower Pot road, adding that the 17 km project would involve the provision of service lanes and four interchanges between Tema Motorway roundabout and Michel Camp and progress of work stands at 30 per cent."



Dr Bawumia said construction of the Tema Beach road at Kpeshie is 70 percent complete; the Nungua 3-tier interchange at 82 percent; the Borteyman road 70 percent and the Dome Kitase 23 percent complete.



He said the Greater Accra Region has benefited from an Asphalt overlay of 413 kilometres from 2021 to date, bringing the total asphalt overlay works completed in the region to 947 km since 2017.



The Vice President commended the government and people of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which has provided grant funding for the project and urged the supervising agencies to ensure it was completed ahead of schedule.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Hisanobu Mochizuki, said his country's support is a testimony of the deep and long-standing friendship between the two countries aimed at supporting the country's road infrastructure.



He urged the government and the supervising agencies to effectively provide the strong leadership needed towards ensuring that the project was effectively implemented without delay.



The Country Director of JICA, Araki Yasumichi, said transport infrastructure has been one of the most important areas of cooperation between the two countries and urged for more partnerships for the mutual benefit of both parties.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, urged residents and motorists to bear with the contractor during the period and assured that the project would be done according to specifications to ensure the country gets value for money.