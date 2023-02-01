1
Menu
News

Veep hosts America Football Delegation as nine Ghanaians set for Pro Bowl in USA

Bawumia Wq Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and some of the players

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A delegation of top executives of the United States National Football League (NFL) and nine Ghanaian players selected to participate in a tournament in the USA, paid a courtesy call on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House, Accra.

The NFL delegation, led by Thomas McHardy, a Senior Director of the NFL, was at the seat of government to introduce the selected nine Ghanaians players to Dr. Bawumia and thank him for his support and collaboration towards the NFL’s introduction and development of the American Football League in Ghana.

The first-ever NFL tournament in Africa was hosted in Ghana in June last year, followed by an open day with NFL Legends in Accra.

The NFL organised an inter-school tournament dubbed: “NFL Flag Football”, the first of its kind in Africa, to select nine players out of 400 to represent Ghana and Africa at the Pro Bowl this week in Las Vegas, USA.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Related Articles: