Veep hosts the Chief Imam and the Muslim Community at Jubilee House for the 7th annual Iftar

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of the government, hosted the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the Muslim Community at the Jubilee House, Accra, for the 7th edition of the Annual National Iftar this evening.

The ceremony was held on Monday, April 1, 2024.



They were also joined by Rt. Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Anglican Church, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema-Osei Opare, Members of the Council of State, Ministers of State, MPs, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.



Dr Bawumia, reacting to the ceremony on Facebook, said Iftar, since its inception in 2017, has served as a platform where not only leadership and members of the Muslim Community in Ghana, including the Diplomatic Corps, congregate to observe one of the most important elements of Ramadan.



He said the initiative has also become a shared platform where our Christian brothers and sisters, including the clergy, join our Imams and the Muslim community to participate in the Iftar.



At the ceremony, Muslims were admonished to continue to uphold the virtues of Ramadan, such as love, generosity, gratitude, and forgiveness, beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

Prayers were said for the people of Ghana and for the continuous peace and prosperity of our dear nation.



