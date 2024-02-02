Vehicle Emission Tax is a dishonest reintroduction of road tolls - Kwame Agbodza

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agodza

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has slammed the government for going ahead to implement the Vehicle Emission Tax, which he described as a dishonest way of bringing back road tolls.

He said that the tax, which took effect on Thursday February 1, 2024, has nothing to do with reducing emissions or fighting climate change, but rather a means of extorting money from motorists.



In a reaction on X, Kwame Agbodza challenged the government to explain how the tax revenue will be used to address environmental issues.



To him, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is to be blamed for the introduction of what he describes as a draconian tax.



“Vehicle Emission Tax is nothing but the reintroduction of ROAD TOLLS. It has nothing to do with emissions and climate change mitigation. Government is not being honest with Ghanaians about it. If it were to be about Climate Change, they should have been telling us how the specific amounts collected will be applied.



“Dr Bawumia is to blame for the introduction of this new DRACONIAN EMISSION TAX. The idea came from him.,” the X post stated.



Meanwhile, know how much vehicle owners are to pay in the new Vehicle Emission Tax

• Motorcycles & tricycles - GH¢75 per annum



• Motor vehicles, buses and coaches up to 3000 cc - GH¢150 per annum



• (i) Motor vehicles, buses and coaches above 3000 cc - GH¢300 per annum



(ii) Cargo trucks and articulated trucks - GH¢300 per annum



