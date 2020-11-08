Vehicles of NDC Tema Central PC Ebi Bright burnt

The incident reportedly happened around 3am on Sunday

Two vehicles belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central Constituency, Ebi Bright were on Sunday dawn burnt into ashes, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

According to an Aide and media Coordinator of the NDC candidate, David Dartey, the vehicles involved were a Hyndai i30 and Mercedes Benz GL 45 4Matic. The two vehicles have all been burnt beyond recognition at Tema Community 6 and 10 residential area.



“It happened around 3am today Sunday, November 8, 2020. It was Benz 4Matic and Hyundai i30. It was the Benz that started burning from the booth”, he revealed to MyNewsGh.com.



He indicated that he heard an explosion but when he came out, he saw that the Mercedes Benz vehicle was already in flames which compelled him to shut the main door and draw the attention of the candidate.

“When I heard the explosion I came out. I could see flames and I thought it was from the porch but when opened the door leading to the porch, the density of the fumes forced me to close it. I realized the car was burning so I had to rush to her room and alert her of the incident”, he stressed.



Asked if they suspected any foul play he responded; “personally how the thing started was weird and fire service personnel indicated the fire never started from the bonnet which could be possible that someone may have engineered the act because the vehicle was used a day earlier and nothing points to the fact it was an electrical fault.”