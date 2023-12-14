Venezuelan businesswoman Cristina Swan-Awagah to be installed Abontendomhemaa of Adukrom

The ceremony will be held at chief's palace

Venezuelan businesswoman and philanthropist, Cristina Swan-Awagah will Friday, December 15, 2023, be installed as the first ever Abontendomhemaa of the Adukrom Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The crowning ceremony scheduled on Friday will see the accomplished businesswoman assume the title Nana Hemaa Ama Anim 1 of Adukrom.



By that appointment, Madam Cristina Swan-Awagah will have the official blessing and backing of the people to propagate the community’s vision, goals and aspirations as well as promote their unique culture.



Madam Cristina Swan-Agah who will become known as Nana Hemaa Ama Anim 1 will seek to leverage her extensive connections and influence in the corporate world and other countries to draw development to the community.



The crowning is a recognition of the impressive efforts of Madam Cristina Swan-Agah in driving development in the community.



She will be celebrated for her philanthropic work which has led to significant life-changing initiatives in the community.



Cristina Swan-Agah who is of Venezuelan, Trinidad and Grenadan descent has a strong connection with Ghana which is manifested in her marriage to Ghanaian businessman Martin Kwame Awahah.

In her professional life, Christian Swan-Awagah has been a driving force behind tourism promotion in the country. She has also served as the Caribbean Expansion Manager for Zeepay Ghana Limited.



She is a luminary in Ghana’s fast-growing fintech industry and is viewed as one of the persons behind the development of that industry.



She is an active member of the Ghana-Caribbean Association and the Ghana Caribbean Chamber of Commerce which seeks to facilitate business deals between the Ghanaian and Caribbean Chamber of Commerce.



Confidence is rife that her crowning will spur the development of the community as she has a reputation for drawing development to communities through her philanthropic and business works.



The ceremony will be held at the palace of Nana Anim Obiri Abontendomhene of Adukrom.



