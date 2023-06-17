Venomous Vipers secure Division One League spot after beating Young Redbull

Venomous Vipers

Former Ghana Premier League campaigners, Venomous Vipers have booked qualification to return to the Division One League after a three-year absence.

The Cape Coast based club recorded a 1-0 win against Young Redbull in the final match played at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday, June 17.



Vipers won the Central Regional Division Two League beating competition from 8-top teams to lift the 2022/23 Regional Division Two Middle League.

The Cape Coast lads who were relegated in 2021 will compete in Zone Two of the 2022/23 Division One League.