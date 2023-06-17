0
Venomous Vipers secure Division One League spot after beating Young Redbull

Vipers 2023 Venomous Vipers

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: domesticsportsgh.com

Former Ghana Premier League campaigners, Venomous Vipers have booked qualification to return to the Division One League after a three-year absence.

The Cape Coast based club recorded a 1-0 win against Young Redbull in the final match played at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

Vipers won the Central Regional Division Two League beating competition from 8-top teams to lift the 2022/23 Regional Division Two Middle League.

The Cape Coast lads who were relegated in 2021 will compete in Zone Two of the 2022/23 Division One League.

