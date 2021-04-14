Verified Jubilee House Facebook account asks Sonnie Badu to pay Adom-Otchere in fatal gaffe

Handler of the Jubilee House account commented on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme

Social media users have been having a good laugh while others have expressed disappointment after the official Facebook account of the Communication Bureau of the Presidency joked that singer Sonnie Badu needed to pay journalist Paul Adom-Otchere for PR services he had rendered on his Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV.

The account, Jubilee House, commented on Mr Adom-Otchere’s Facebook Live video yesterday while the show was ongoing.



“Sonnie Badu should pay you for the PR job,” Jubilee House recommended jokingly as Mr Adom-Otchere defended Mr Badu’s controversial fake honorary degrees.



Jubilee House, as Communicator for the Presidency, does not engage in commentary of this nature as it only posts and responds to presidential communication and issues of national interest.



Some social media users familiar with the management of such accounts have advised that the admin desists from managing their personal accounts together with official accounts since this opens them up to such mistakes.

See screenshot shared by one social media user:







