Verify information from official sources to prevent cybercrime – National Cyber Security Centre

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Dr. Albert Antwi- Boasiako, Head, National Cyber Security Centre has cautioned the general public to verify information from official sources.

“Most of the organizations you deal with on social media have other official sources of information, don’t just pick information from a single source and run with it. Always call or visit the official websites to verify the accuracy of the information.” he cautioned.



He said this on Thursday October 8th, 2020 during a Regional Capacity Building and Sensitization Programme organized by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for staff of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and Nation Builders Corps in Damango.



The Regional Capacity Building and Sensitization programme which is aimed at intensifying cybersecurity awareness among Ghanaians as part of activities to mark the 2020 National Cyber Security Awareness Month.



In response to a question on why only few cybercrimes are investigated, Dr. Antwi- Boasiako revealed that due to the borderless and technical nature of cybercrimes, only about 25 percent of incidents are successfully investigated and prosecuted, even by wealthy countries with adequate resources for law enforcement.



He further noted that although Ghana has taken concrete steps to scale up its cybersecurity readiness including capacity building for the criminal justice sector, the State currently does not have enough resources to commit to the investigation of all cybercrime cases, stressing on the need for people to take personal responsibility when using digital platforms.



Touching on some key achievements of the NCSC, he described the Incidents Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) which was launched in 2019 by the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to facilitate the reporting of cybersecurity incidents as a national asset which has impacted on the ordinary citizens, adding that it has saved over 5,000 people from being defrauded, between January and August of 2020 alone. These are the people who called the POC to seek for guidance and advisory on resolving potential cybersecurity incidents including those who were nearly defrauded,” Dr Antwi-Boasiako added.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako also added that, Ghana’s ratification of the Convention on Cybercrime also known as the Budapest Convention in 2019 has further improved law enforcement collaboration in cross-border investigations as Ghana has become a state party to the Convention, becoming the 3 rd country on the African continent to do so.



Alhaji Adam Baba, Director, Savannah Regional Coordinating Council in his remarks noted that the increasing use of digital platforms has underscored the importance of cybersecurity sensitisation.



According to him, many people fall prey to the fraudulent schemes of cyber criminals due to the existing knowledge gap in cybersecurity.



The Deputy Regional Commander of for the Savanna Region of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Ebenezer Larbi, who also graced the event said the police can be effective if the public provide support by volunteering information to support investigations into criminal activities.



Mr. Mikidad Deputy Director, Savanna Regional Coordinating Council in an interview said the training session has exposed him to important cyber hygiene practices which will aid his work as a public servant.



He commended the NCSC for taking up the challenge to sensitize the public, adding that the engagement will yield the needed results.

