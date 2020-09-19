Verify your names, new register fraught with problems - Asiedu Nketia to NDC supporters

NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on members and supporters of the party to actively take part in the voters’ exhibition exercise, noting that the new register is riddled with errors.

He said NDC supporters in all constituencies must visit their polling stations to ensure that their names are on the provisional voters register between now and when the Electoral Commission’s voter exhibition exercise ends on 25th September 2020.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah noted the provisional voters’ register is fraught with problems, adding that it is important that those who registered take steps to ensure that their names are on the register to enable them to vote on election day.



“Whether it was intentional on the part of the EC or an attempt to rig the elections for the NPP government, we can’t tell but I will implore every NDC supporter to go and check your name at your polling station to make sure that your name is there and correctly spelt,”, he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah made the call when he addressed separate NDC rallies at Bassa, Okyeamekrom, Kwame Danso, and Atebubu on Thursday, as part of a three-day tour of the Bono East Region by NDC’s presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC General Secretary expressed concern that certain people have been going round collecting voter ID cards of NDC supporters on the pretext of giving them loans, noting that the main objective is to prevent them from voting on election day.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah, therefore, urged his party’s supporters to resist such people when they collect their voter ID cards to enable them to vote for John Mahama and NDC on 7th December.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.