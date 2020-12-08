'Very good results from all parts of the country; stay focused and roar to the end' – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Former President John Mahama has said the results trickling in from all parts of the country from Monday’s polls are “very good”.

“Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election”, he posted on his Facebook page.



The presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged his party and supporters to be alert as the votes are being counted.



“We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage”, Mr Mahama urged, adding: “Let’s stay focused and roar to the end”.



Meanwhile, the party has held a press conference claiming it has reversed some 36 parliamentary seats.



Addressing the media in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 December 2020, the party’s Director of Elections, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, said: “Preliminary results trickling in show a very exciting outlook but our victory is not complete until the last ballot is counted and collated”.

“Starting from Greater Accra, we’ve flipped Krowor. Flipped means this is a seat that was won by the NPP in 2016 and we’ve gotten [it]. So, we’ve flipped Krowor, we’ve flipped Ledzokuku, we’ve flipped La Dadekotopon, we’ve flipped Tema East, we’ve flipped Adentan, we’ve flipped Madina, we’ve flipped Ablekuma Central and then we’ve flipped Okaikwei North. This is Greater Accra, so, so far, 18 and counting. I’m focusing on the flipped ones”.



He continued: “In the Eastern Region, we’ve flipped Upper Manya, we’ve flipped Akwatia, and Ayensuano I’m told is looking good”.



He also indicated that in the Western Region, “we’ve flipped Prestea Huni Valley, Jomoro and we’ve flipped Evalue Ajomoro Gwira”.



Mr Afriyie Ankrah also stated that the NDC has flipped some five constituencies in Bono East.



“We’ve flipped Nkoranza South, we’ve flipped Nkoranza North, we’ve flipped Techiman North and Techiman South”, adding: “In the Western North, we’ve flipped Sefwi Wiawso”.

“When it comes to the Central Region, we’ve flipped Ekumfi, we’ve flipped Upper Denkyira West… we’ve flipped Awutu Senya West, we’ve flipped Cape Coast North and we’ve flipped Abura Asebu Kwamankese, we’ve also flipped Sefwi Atimokwa, we’ve flipped Asikuma Odoben Brakwa and we have flipped Gomoa West. I’m told Assin North, too.



“In Bono, we’ve flipped Jaman North, we’ve flipped Dormaa West, we’ve flipped Jaman South and in Ahafo, we’ve flipped Wenchi, the hometown of Busia and Tano South. Many more are coming,” he said.



He indicated that the majority of the preliminary results are not ‘skirt and blouse’ votes, so, it reflects in the presidential race, too.



“So, if we flipped all these seats, nobody should tell you where we’re heading toward. It is very clear. However, as I keep saying: no premature celebration because the collation is still ongoing and, therefore, we urge all our counting and collating agents to be vigilant and alert in the last hours of the counting in order to secure the overwhelming victory”.