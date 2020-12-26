Veterans Administration, Ghana distributes Christmas hampers to hospitalised members

Some Veterans Administration, Ghana receiving hampers

The Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) on Friday, distributed hampers to its members on admission at the 37 Military Hospital, to share the joy of Christmas with them and encourage them to recover quickly.

VAG is made up of individuals who served in the Ghana Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) successfully, and beneficiaries were those hospitalised in various departments of the hospital including the Emergency and Intensive Care Units.



The hampers contained food items like beverages, biscuits, tea bags, tins of cocoa drinks, champagnes, and energy drinks among others.



Beneficiaries included WO2 Augustine Kofi Buah, Colonel Daniel Afari, Major John Essien, Captain Kwaku Boah-Amposem, Colonel Baba Agotenba, Colonel Atsu Yebor, Colonel Atta Boakye, and Joseph Ayuzangah.



Captain Ben Duah (Rtd), the Executive Director of VAG, who presented the hampers to the members while clad in a ‘Father Christmas’ red and white outfit, said the VAG was responsible for the welfare and wellbeing of all veterans, hence, the exercise was to boost their morale to enable them to recover quickly, bearing in mind that there was an Association that cared about their welfare.



He said they prepared for 35 members who were hospitalised, however, upon their arrival, many of them had fortunately been discharged to reunite with their families to celebrate the yuletide.

Wishing all veterans a ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’, he appealed to politicians to protect the hard-earned peace the nation enjoyed in the wake of their post-electoral disputes.



“I am praying that our politicians will remember that some people have sacrificed for this country. We have gone out and seen countries in turmoil, and people who have gone to war and we tried to salvage them from their difficulty. We wouldn’t want the same in our country,” he added.



He, therefore, asked them to desist from anything that could bring the country down on its knees.



“I’m telling them because we have sacrificed and we want them to make the same sacrifice for love of country. They should show a little bit of love for the country, and think about the poor, sick, and wounded.



“For instance, if there is a problem in this hospital, the sick people here can’t run away. These are the kind of things we should be thinking about when we are trying to disturb the peace of this country,” he added.