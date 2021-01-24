Vetting: No dirty deals with forces of darkness - Ablakwa fumes over bribe suspicions

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the NDC caucus in Parliament and especially members of the appointment committee will not serve as mere conveyor belts or jinxed accomplices.

According to him, they will undertake their mandate as expected of them by the people of Ghana and will not be influenced by inducements.



Ablakwa said the Ghanaian people didn’t bestow upon them impressive numbers in Parliament not to use it for dirty deals with the forces of darkness.



He, however, indicated that in performing their duty on the Appointments Committee, the NDC will not be a group of reckless obstructionists.



Read His Statement Below:

The conspiracy theories against NDC Members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee and the larger NDC caucus are most unfair, vexatious, malicious and downright offensive.



We have demonstrated enough grit since the election of Speaker to prove to the world that we can be influenced by inducements neither are we pushovers.



We are simply unbribable and absolutely impenetrable! The Ghanaian people didn’t bestow upon us these impressive numbers in Parliament only to use it for dirty deals with the forces of darkness. That will represent a betrayal of the people’s mandate in the most obscene and unconscionable terms.



We are confident that our work on the committee shall vindicate our integrity. Yes, we shall not be a group of reckless obstructionists but we do not intend to serve as mere conveyor belts or jinxed accomplices either. May the Lord be our helper.