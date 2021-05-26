Vetting of MMDCE applicants ends successfully - NPP Nasara Coordinator

NPP National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Futa

The National Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Futa, has disclosed that the Committee put together by President Nana Akufo-Addo to receive and vet applications for the position of MMDCEs in the Northern Region have successfully discharged their mandate after vetting all 204 applicants in the region and submitted their report.

He made this revelation on Monday, 25th May 2021, during an interaction with the media at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale, which was the venue for the committee sittings.



The committee began work on Wednesday, 19th May and ended on Monday 24th.



According to Mr Futa, the committee successfully vetted 204 people who have applied for appointment as MMDCEs in the 16 local assemblies of the Northern Region.

Out of the 204 applicants who were vetted, he said, only 11 were women. 12 were incumbent MMDCEs seeking reappointment. The Sagnargu Municipality had the highest number of applicants, 26, whereas Zabzugu and Mion, each had four applicants, the minimum in the region.



Mr Futa who is the representative of the party’s National Executive Committee, also mentioned the number of applicants for the other local assemblies in the northern region as follows: Tamale Metro – 17; Nanumba South – 23; Kpandai – 13; Kumbungu 16; Savelugu 12; Nanton 10; Gushegu – 10; Saboba 12; Nanumba North – 7; Tolon – 17; Yendi – 8; Karaga – 14; and Tatale – 10.



The MMDCEs selection committee was chaired by the Northern Regional Minister, Shaani Alhassan, with Mahamoud Mahama, and Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu as the other members.