Vetting of MMDCEs time-wasting unnecessary and waste of resources – Simon Quansah

Dan Botwe, Minister, Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

The vetting of aspirants to become Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for various local Assemblies across the country is a useless exercise and waste of resources that will not inure to the development of the people.

“Why do we still at this age vet people for MMDCEs? We have done this over years and can’t we elect them to save time and energy?”, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Mr. Simon Quansah quizzed.



According to him, PPP is of a strong view that it time for Ghanaians to elect their preferred candidate for the position of MMDCE through balloting than the President appointing party folks to assume the position.



“We are so hypocritical to the extent that we don’t want to face the reality. I am not against individuals who will be appointed to become MCE or DCE but what is currently happening is a wrong system”, Mr. Simon Quansah spoke on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“For me, it is called lobbying and you can ask the political party themselves and it has not help us a country to move forward so Why don’t we elect them” he added during panel discussion.



According to the PPP’s Regional Chairman, what his party will do differently in government in appointing persons to become MMDCEs is to look at the one’s competence and experiences to do the work.



“We will look at your credentials. If you qualify to be an MMDCE come and contest and when you win, you become the MCE”, Mr. Simon Quansah stated with convection.