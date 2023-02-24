Vetting of ministerial nominees: Calm down! your anger shows on your face - Minority Leader told

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Government Communicator, Kofi Tonto has asked the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to loosen his demeanor during the vetting of the ministerial appointees at the Appoitments Committee in Parliament.

The appointees comprising K.T Hammond for Trade Ministry and Bryan Acheampong for Food and Agriculture Ministry among others have been subjected to scrutiny by the Committee to assess their behavior and competence to either merit approval or not.



During the vetting of Bryan Acheampong, there appeared to be a confrontation between Mr. Ato Forson and the ministerial appointee as Ato Forson asked the latter to prove if he can be trusted to deliver on his mandate.



Mr. Bryan Acheampong, in reply, exclaimed; “Ato you are my friend. Today, you don’t trust me? Ei Ato. You should be testifying on my credibility.”

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Kofi Tonto advised the Minority Leader to stop venting his spleen during the vetting.



"He should calm down. The anger even shows on his face. It looks like he has issues with somebody when you look at his visual posturing, body language and so forth. I think he should relax and calm down," he told Ato Forson.



