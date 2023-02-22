1
Vetting of ministerial nominees is 'useless' and of no value today - Kwesi Pratt

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has described the vetting of ministerial appointees as 'useless' and of no essence.

According to him, the culture where ministerial appointees are subject to vetting and televised to the nation used to be very exciting but has absolutely lost its relevance and value today.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme in relation to the vetting of the Ministers designate for Ministries such as Trade Ministry, Food and Agriculture Ministry among others, Mr. Pratt stated that the vetting is no longer appealing to the Ghanaian masses because it has now become unduly unserious.

To him, the vetting has turned into a comic relief instead of a serious business to assess the appointees.

He cited an instance where an appointee was once asked to sing hymns which he found to be unacceptable.

"How vetting started is not how it is going today. During the time when vetting of Ministers begun, it was difficult to leave your Television set because we all wanted to know if the Ministers could indeed execute their tasks effectively and what about their attitudes. Frankly, we have ruined it. Today, it is of no value; a lot of people don't watch it again ...This time, the vetting is not exciting as it started. I don't the usefulness of the vetting today," he said.

