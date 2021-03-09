Vetting of ministers has improved tremendously - Former MP

Former MP for Nkwata South, Gershon Kofi Bediako Gbediame

Former Member of Parliament for Nkwata South Mr. Gershon Kofi Bediako Gbediame says the vetting committee must be commended for a great job done.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the former legislator noted that, compared to other years, the vetting committee put a lot of efforts into the work.



He indicated that this year’s vetting has been intensive and thorough.



According to him, he is impressed with the work of the Committee, and as a former MP, he feels proud of what his colleagues have achieved despite the few issues that came up.



Meanwhile, President has sworn in 28 ministers after they were approved by the plenary.



The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The two sectoral ministers who could not be sworn into office are the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.



Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to be vetted and approved due to complications from COVID-19 while Ebenezer Kojo Kum was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to ill-health.



Delivering his speech at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said: “The entire national followed keenly your individual interactions with the Appointments Committee. In those sessions, you exhibited your capacity to act as ministers of state for all to see and justify to the county the confidence I have reposed in you to serve in government.”



“I am confident that together we will work to realize the vision of the mandate given to me by the Ghanaian people in the victory of 7th Decemenr2020, a victory which yesterday, 4th march was unanimously upheld in the lucid well-considered judgement by a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice,” the president said.