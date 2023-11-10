Vice Chair of Parliament’s Muslim Caucus dissociates himself from statement cautioning Sam George

Vice Chairman for the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana

The Vice Chairman for the Parliamentary Muslim Caucus, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, has detached himself from a press statement released on behalf of the caucus to reprimand the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.

According to the vice chairman who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, the statement which was signed by the chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, Farouk Aliu Mahama, was released without any consultation from the members.



In a rejoinder available to GhanaWeb, he further explained that the move by the chairman contradicts the standing orders of the caucus that require consultations through emergency meetings before putting any statement out.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana also shared that it was very disrespectful for Farouk Aliu Mahama to disregard the rules and standard procedures of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament as well as its name untruthfully.



“My attention, as the Vice Chairman of the Muslim Caucus of Ghana’s Parliament, has been drawn to a press release on the above subject, purportedly issued by Farouk Aliu Mahama on behalf of the Caucus. From the outset, I wish to categorically state that the said press release is the personal and self-serving effusions of Farouk and does not represent any communication from the Association.



“Farouk is aware that the Muslim Caucus of Ghana’s Parliament, as an association, is governed by rules and decisions and their culminating press releases are taken at General or Emergency Meetings. As Vice Chair, I and the majority of other members are not aware or have not attended any meeting at which the decision was taken to issue the above statement. As someone that calls for equity on the basis of religious morality, it is dishonourable and immoral to use the name of a religious association like the Muslim Caucus, untruthfully, to pursue parochial political interests,” he wrote in a statement.

The Chairman of Parliament’s Muslim Caucus, Farouk Aliu Mahama, admonished Sam George for calling Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia a religious prostitute.



“As a Chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament, I strongly condemn the religious bigotry statement made by Sam George against Vice-President Bawumia. Such remarks are not only offensive but also perpetuate stereotypes, discrimination, and unfair treatment based on an individual's religious beliefs.



“It is even more harmful and counterproductive for that to come from an Honourable Member of Parliament. The magnitude of the source of the comment is inciting and stifles open and honest conversations that are necessary for progress and unity. As we inch closer to 2024 electioneering, we encourage all individuals, political actors and organisations to refrain from engaging in religious bigotry and to condemn such statements when they arise,” a portion of the statement reads.







Sam George, in a bid to take a swipe at the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, called the latter a 'religious prostitute.'

He made these proclamations when he appeared on the November 8 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV.



He explained that the vice president professes his faith in both the Islamic and Christian religions concurrently, seeing that he is mostly seen in churches and mosques, for political activities.



“The best description you can give him is that, he is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night, a religious prostitute cannot be our president,” he said.



Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy, and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.



To him, no true Muslim will also publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.

“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Suraj Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he said.













