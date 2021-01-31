Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University urges graduates to embrace research-led practices

Reverend Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice-Chancellor of the Pentecost University (PU), has urged graduates to embrace research-led practices that can be implemented to promote sustainable development.

He noted that the University’s prime focus was to engage industries, churches, communities and organisations with the bid to understand their needs and provide useful academic and practical interventions.



“This initiative has led to major research streams- from proposal writing to conducting research” Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua stated at the University’s 12th congregation in Accra.



The University’s mission is to develop resourceful and value-driven graduates, whilst generating and disseminating knowledge through research and innovation in partnership with industry, commerce and the public sector.



At the 12th congregation, the University graduated 120 postgraduate students, 424 undergraduates and 144 certificate holders; where, Mr Yeboah Kingsley Konadu emerged as the Overall Best Student.



Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua recalled that, at his investiture, three months ago, he threw out a challenge and echoed the need for them to have different educational models, administrative mindset or teaching methods; something different that the nation and the world at large would be attracted to.



He reiterated the need to have another kind of a University; a University at another level, a University that trained people to solve problems.

He said, they were on course with their University A+ agenda, preparing and releasing graduates who were; morally and ethically sound; distinguished academic excellence; and have the capability to solve problems.



“This is who you have become as University A+ graduates, this is what the world will test you on, please prove us right by distinguishing yourselves out there”, Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua added.



Rev Prof William Otoo Ellis, Chairman of the University Council, also noted that no nation had developed without the requisite investment in the education of its people, particularly the youth.



He said education had become the most powerful tool used in the transformation of society, as such the Church of Pentecost (CoP) placed higher premium on education, especially higher education.



Rev Prof Ellis, who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said this reflected in its vision 2023 with the establishment of the CoP Chairman Education Foundation (COPCEF), a Foundation at providing support for the youth in their quest to acquire Christian Tertiary Education.