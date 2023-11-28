Vice Chancellor of UPSA donates to dam spillage flood victims in Ada

UPSA Vice Chancellor [C] during the presentation

Source: Freeman Kwaade, Contributor

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, has presented assorted food items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam water spillage at Ada in the Greater Accra region.

Items donated included 10 bags of rice, 2 bags of sugar, 3 bags of gari, 10 boxes of cooking oil, and 10 boxes of sardine mackerel.



Other items were 10 boxes of bar soap, 10 boxes of medium-sized tomato paste, and 100 bags of sachet water, among others.



The items were presented to the Member of Parliament for Ada, Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe for onward delivery to the victims at a short ceremony at the UPSA campus on Friday, November 24.



Prof. Amartey commiserated with the leadership and residents of the affected towns such as Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, Ada, and other areas.



“We have one country, and so what affects one affects all of us,” Prof Amartey said. “Aside from that, we have students who come from that side of town, and because of this disaster, they have not been able to attend lectures,” he said.

“So, as a responsible university, and me being the leader, I was concerned. So out of my meagre resources, decided to extend this personal gesture.”



He added that as part of UPSA’s continued support, the students in the affected areas would be considered for scholarship opportunities to alleviate the financial burden on their parents.



“We already have a scholarship scheme in place, so what will happen is that, in our next award to students, we will profile those from the affected areas and consider them for scholarships,” Prof. Amartey said.



Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe thanked the Vice Chancellor and UPSA for the humanitarian gesture.



“These items will be extremely beneficial to the people of Ada,” Madam Cudjoe said. “I can’t thank Professor Amartey enough for this singular gesture from an individual.”

She said the donation was “very timely” and assured that the items would be used for the intended purpose.



Madam Cudjoe disclosed that Ada, which serves as the overbank for the Volta Lake, has been at the receiving end of all the debris and polluted water from the Akosombo Dam water spillage due to its proximity to the sea.



She stressed that this has exposed residents to several health risks and displaced thousands of people.