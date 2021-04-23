Vice President Bawumia celebrates 'amazing' National Chief Imam on his 102nd birthday

The revered Islamic cleric turned 102 today

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described the National Chief Imam as amazing on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

The revered Islamic cleric turned 102 today, and the Vice President took to his Facebook page to extend his traditional greetings to the man he calls father.



Below is what the Vice President wrote:



"I join well-wishers in Ghana and across the globe to celebrate my father, the National Chief Imam, the amazing Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

May Allah bless him with more wisdom and good health to continue to be a reference manual in Ghana's development, peace and stability. We thank God for his life."



