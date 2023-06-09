10
Menu
News

Vice President Bawumia has never held British or any other citizenship - Gideon Boako

Bawumia Fast Check.png Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has rubbished claims on social media that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds British citizenship while in office serving as Vice Presidentof Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page Friday evening, Dr. Gideon Boako stated emphatically that Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life.

"The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana," said the statement on his page.

"We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Thank you."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: