Vice President Bawumia has never held British or any other citizenship - Gideon Boako

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has rubbished claims on social media that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds British citizenship while in office serving as Vice Presidentof Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook page Friday evening, Dr. Gideon Boako stated emphatically that Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life.



"The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana," said the statement on his page.

"We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Thank you."



