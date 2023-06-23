Vice President Bawumia ready to debate former president Mahama, not you - Adongo told

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako

The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako, has responded to Bolgatanga Central lawmaker, Isaac Adongo's call for a debate on the economy.

Dr Boako made it clear that Dr Bawumia is prepared to engage in a debate with former President John Dramani Mahama and not Adongo.



Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Dr Gideon Boako stated, "The Minority should debate the Majority, Vice President Bawumia is going to contest John Mahama. He is interested in debating John Mahama and not Adongo. Adongo should go and debate his colleagues in parliament. Vice President Bawumia is not going to debate Adongo and the Minority."



According to 3news.com, Dr Boako further emphasized the desire to witness a face-to-face debate between Vice President Bawumia and former President Mahama, which he says, will allow both individuals to discuss their respective records in government and debate their performances on the economy. Dr Boako confidently asserted, "That debate I can assure you we are ready for."



These remarks from Dr Gideon Boako come in response to Isaac Adongo's claim that Vice President Bawumia has made no significant contributions during his six years in office.

Adongo also pointed out that the Vice President's focus has shifted from the economy to the topic of digitalization, which he claimed was built upon the foundation laid by the previous NDC government.



“We built the biggest capacity data center to ensure that the Ghana.gov project which was to computerise government service had a place for data safety and for data storage,” he told journalists on Wednesday, June 21 at Parliament.



“Without these infrastructure, you can only dream about digitalisation, Dr Bawumia," Isaac Adongo added.



YNA/DA