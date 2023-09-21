Vice President Bawumia vists Enchi voter registration centre

Dr Bawumia visited the Enchi District voters registration centre in the Western North Region

Source: Peace FM

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, September 20 2022, visited the Enchi District voters registration centre in the Western North Region.

Dr Bawumia, who is in the Western North Region for a campaign tour, visited the Enchi Centre before starting his tour on Wednesday.



At the centre, Vice President Bawumia interacted with registration officials and asked them how the process was going. A member of the registration team briefed the Vice President on the process and indicated that the numbers were encouraging and the process was going well.



After his interactions with the registration officers and encouraging them, Dr Bawumia exchanged pleasantries with some of the people at the centre to register.

Both the registration officials and some of the people present requested pictures with Dr. Bawumia, which he obliged.



The Electoral Commission opened a limited registration exercise last week to enable Ghanaians who have turned 18 to register, as well as to allow those who have lost their voter identity card to replace them.



