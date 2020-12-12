Vice President-elect Bawumia grateful to God for successful elections

The Vice President also urged Ghanaians to remain peaceful

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his utmost gratitude to Allah for seeing the country through a successful election and granting President Akufo-Addo victory.

Speaking at an Islamic thanksgiving service for the President-elect and Vice President-elect at the Abossey Okay Central Mosque on Friday, December 11, Dr Bawumia said the Almighty God ought to be praised for what He has done.



"We prayed to Allah for a peaceful election and victory and Allah has granted us both," Dr Bawumia said.



"Today is a day of gratitude. Whenever Allah does something for you, you have to be grateful to Him."



"For all things, we give thanks and glory to God and we want to thank Him for seeing us through this election."

The Vice President who urged Ghanaians to remain peaceful also expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for his prayers for the nation and guidance throughout the electoral process



"We want to thank the Chief Imam for all his prayers and guidance throughout this process."



"We have nothing but to ask for peace because Ghana is the most peaceful country in West Africa and we want to maintain that."



"We are a unique country; Christians and Muslims in this country are united and that is the only way we see development. That is the only way we can realise the vision of the President and President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."