Vice President of Liberia heads to Accra for Knowledge Revolution

This year's Knowledge Revolution will hosted in Accra-Ghana

Source: Doctar Kelly, Contributor

Jewel Howard Taylor, the vice president of Liberia will join top speakers at this year's Knowledge Revolution to be hosted by Dr. Evans Oppong at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra from 26th March to 27th, 2021.

Also joining the speakers’ list is Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of The Royal House Chapel International.



The Knowledge Revolution with Dr. Evans Oppong explores the principles of a revolution that goes beyond revival. It’s a special conference for the knowledge needed to take drastic steps in seeing instant results in one’s life.



Vice President, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, is an astute politician, a lawyer, a gender advocate, a public servant, an educator, a humanitarian. She is the first female Vice President of Liberia.



Dr. Howard has served for more than 20 years in various Public and Private Institutions with distinction.

Before becoming the Nation?s second citizen, she previously served as Senior Senator for the Nations third most populous County – Bong County; a post to which she was elected twice, in a highly challenging electoral process.



Head pastor at the City of Faith Ministries, Dr. Evans Oppong announced the “Knowledge Revolution” with a communique startling that the event is to mentally empower God's people for the tasks ahead.



“Regardless of where you are in life, have the mentality that you are a ruler. So we enjoin everyone to take the opportunity with Dr. Evans Oppong on the 26th-27th March as he explores the principles of a revolution that goes beyond revival.” he opined.

