Vice President, others sign book of condolence for Osu Mantse

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia signing the Book of Condolence

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other personalities last Wednesday signed the Book of Condolence for the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona IV, at the Osu Mantse Palace in Accra.

Nii Dowuona, who was also the President of the Osu Traditional Council and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, passed on after a short illness.



His death was formally announced by the Osu Traditional Council on April 11, 2021.



The traditional council and elders said they would officially announce the date for the funeral arrangements and other traditional rites to the public in accordance with Ga tradition.

Other dignitaries



Other dignitaries who have so far signed the book are the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin; the US Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Stephanie S. Sullivan; the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tom Norring; and the Executive Chairman of estate development company, JL Properties, Dr James Orleans Lindsay.