Vice President’s spokesperson declares intention to contest NPP primaries

Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako

The spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, has announced his bid for the New Patriotic Party's Tano North seat.

His decision, influenced by calls from delegates and opinion leaders, aims to prevent the seat from falling into the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Boako criticises the current MP, alleging a disconnect with constituents, and asserts his readiness to be the representative Tano North needs.



In a press statement issued on Thursday, December 21, he emphasised his dedicated service to the party both nationally and in the constituency.



“Dear friends, colleagues, and fellow patriots, with deep gratitude and a resolute spirit, I humbly address you today to formally announce my aspiration to serve the good people of Tano North Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

“This decision stems from my enduring commitment to our constituency, driven by your unwavering support and the greater welfare of our people and nation,” an excerpt of his statement said.



NAY/ADG