Vice President to embark on a two-day tour of Western North Region

Vice President Dr Bawumia

The Vice President Dr Mahamoud Bawumia is to embark on a two-day tour of three constituencies in the Western North Region, beginning from Monday, 2nd November to Tuesday 3rd November.

The Vice President would begin his tour by meeting the Regional Executives and Regional communicators at Bibiani in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency.



Information from the Western North Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Felix Foster Ackah made available to the Ghana News Agency said the Vice President is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Paramount Chiefs of Sefwi-Bekwai, Anwhiaso, Chirano, and Sefwi-Waiwso traditional areas.



There would be a durbar of chiefs at Chirano in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai constituency.



Vice President Bawumia would also address a durbar of chiefs at Sefwi-Amoaya in the Bodi constituency and Zongo as well as settler chiefs at Kramokrom in the Akontombra constituency.

He would also inspect the construction works of the Benchma-Barrier to Adjoafuo road, which is being executed by Amandi construction limited.



The Vice President is expected to address Dagaree, Mosi, and Kusaasi settlers at Akatiso, Debeiso, and Yamatwa all in the Bia West constituency.



Dr Bawumia would end his tour of the Region by addressing a durbar of chiefs at Sefwi-Adabokrom in the Bia East constituency.