Victims of disasters need Psychosocial intervention – Dr Agyemang

Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, National President, Ghana Psychological Association

The National President of the Ghana Psychological Association, Dr Collins Badu Agyemang has urged the Government of Ghana to provide Psychosocial intervention to victims of disasters.

According to Dr Agyemang, providing shelter and accommodation to victims of disaster is essential, but the most important of them all is ensuring that the survivors of disasters have a clear mind to help them readjust into the society.



Dr Agyemang who was speaking at an intervention programme for survivors and families of the recent Apam beach drowning disaster noted that organizations such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) must incorporate Psychosocial intervention as part of their services to victims of disasters.



He said: “It was about time we incorporated Psychosocial intervention in the management of disaster. If we give mattresses, food and money then what next? What if the person cannot sleep, then what will they do with the mattresses? What if you give them food and the person cannot eat?”

Dr Agyemang further noted that Psychosocial Intervention is the surest way to help families and survivors of accidents from recovering from their setbacks.



“So we are suggesting that we need to incorporate the services of a psychologist in a number of agencies within our organizational structure, security services, NADMO especially; we need to bring these professionals on board so that holistically we will manage challenges in the wake of these disasters,” Dr Agyemang told the media.



Twelve teenagers, aged from 13 and 18 years, drowned in the sea at an Apam beach on March 7. Their bodies have since been recovered and buried.