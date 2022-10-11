Victor Adonoo to contest General Secretary position of Greater Accra NDC

Victor Quarshie Adonoo

Victor Quarshie Adonoo has thrown in his hat to contest the General Secretary position of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress.

Victor Quarshie, in a statement, disclosed that he has opted to contest as an answer to calls from good-standing members of the party who believe that his presence in the executive committee of Greater Accra NDC will be a giant step in the party’s bid to consolidate the gains the party in the 2020 elections.



He also outlined his experience and strength which he contends makes him the perfect role for the position.



Read his full statement below



OFFICIAL DECLARATION OF INTENT TO CONTEST FOR THE POSITION OF GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL SECRETARY OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC)



Having critically examined the numerous calls from the rank and file of our party asking for my return to the Regional Secretariat of our great Party, the (NDC) as its scribe, I have decided to humbly contest after extensive consultations with colleague former Executives, Party leaders from our Constituencies, Region and National levels.



With my rich experience in party administration and management, I strongly believe I have the needed qualities it takes to consolidate the collective gains made over the years.

My message of reform is anchored on a strategic five (5) Point Agenda including:



1. Development of a Strategic Plan for sustainability



2. Consolidation of gains in respect of communications amongst Party people



3. Building the needed synergy for victory in 2024



4. Reward for Party Executives and Members in the Region and



5. Reviving relationships between traditional allies of the Party in the Region.

Yours Sincerely.



Sgd:



Victor Quarshie S. Adonoo



(REGIONAL SECRETARY HOPEFUL)



6/10/2022