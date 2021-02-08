Victory Presby School clears air over 'false' coronavirus pupil

Management of Victory Presbyterian Church School in Frafraha, a suburb of Accra, has taken exception to a video making rounds about one of its pupils contracting coronavirus.

“While confirming that the child is a pupil of our school, reports of the pupil having contracted Covid-19 is false,” management said in a disclaimer on Monday, February 8.



It explained the facts of the matter as follows:



1.The child reported to school on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 and after an hour of reporting, he complained of chest pains to his class teacher. He was sent to the sickbay by his class teacher where the School Nurse examined him and recorded his temperature which was 36.8oC.

2.The mother who later came to pick the son to the hospital indicated in further discussions that the son was asthmatic and this was also confirmed by the hospital his mother sent him to. According to the parents, the child was treated of asthma and was discharged on the same day.



3.The said video was not recorded in the school but from the hospital, the parent sent the child to.



“The School strictly observes the coronavirus protocols as outlined by Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service. The School is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our pupils and staff.”