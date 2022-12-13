Victory2024: Mahama congratulates Bissiw, Opare Addo and their deputies

John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has congratulated newly elected leaders of the National Democratic Congress' youth and women's wing.

In a December 12, 2022 post on his Facebook page, the former president shared an artwork of Louisa Hannah Bissiw, the reelected National Women’s Organizer and her two deputies Abigail Elorm Mensah and Felicia Dzifa Tegah.



As well as images of George Opare Addo, the reelected National Youth Organizer of the NDC along with his elected deputies Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedorm.



The photo carried the message: "CONGRATULATIONS: OUR NEW LEADERSHIP FOR THE YOUTH AND WOMEN'S WINGS," it was captioned #Victory2024



The National Youth and Women's Organizer Conference took place on December 10, 2022 at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.



Hannah Bissiw garnered 433 votes as against Ansei’s 362 to win the race whiles Opare Addo alias Pablo garnered 533 votes as against Brogya Genfi’s 508. Results were declared in the wee hours of Saturday, December 11, 2022.

The conference took place a week clear from the National Executives Congress that will see to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.



Read Mahama's post below:







SARA