Video Flashback: Coronavirus will not last another month, will disappear before Easter – Owusu Bempah

Amidst the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, a year ago, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, told Ghanaians that the novel coronavirus will be eradicated before the Easter festivities in 2020.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah in an interview with GhanaWeb's Laud Harris Adu-Asare called for calm among Ghanaians, days after the country had recorded its first cases.



He believed that the antidote for the disease would be developed or found before it creates major havoc.



His comments came after the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B Joshua earlier predicted that the disease will be eliminated by March 27.

Prophet T.B Joshua stated that the virus was dead and as a result should not be feared by Christians.



Watch Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah's interview with GhanaWeb in the post below:



