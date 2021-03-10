Video Flashback: Ghanaians are cheap – Otabil

Exactly four years ago in 2018, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC), Mr. Mensah Otabil established that the unwillingness of Ghanaians to outgrow outmoded taste and preferences have kept the country from progressing.

He said, Ghana and to a larger extent, Africa will continue to be at the receiving end of inferior products if citizens refuse to demand quality.



Speaking at the “2018 Springboard Global Convocation” held in Accra on March 10, 2018, Dr. Otabil said:



“If the people receiving don’t mind what they receive, then the people giving won’t mind what they give. If you see a lot of cheap products in Ghana, then it’s because Ghanaians are cheap. Over the years, there hasn’t been much change in our movie industry, this is simply because there hasn’t been a change in our movie preference.

"You don’t need to work hard to please Ghanaians, every little effort is acceptable. We end up giving people who have done so little, titles they don’t deserve. Until our taste and standard change, the suppliers will never change. The people in the media giving us information will not change, our leaders will not change. We need to change so that transformation will happen.”



Watch the video below originally published on GhanaWeb on March 10, 2018.



