Video Flashback: Government commits 55m Euros facility to rehabilitate Kumasi roads

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in 2019 announced that Cabinet has approved a 55 million Euros facility for the rehabilitation of a 100-kilometre road network and provision of traffic management and pedestrian safety facilities for some communities in the Ashanti Region.

The facility was said to be a credit agreement with the Government of Ghana and the Deutsche Bank.



The Information Minister told the media at a press briefing that the project for the residents in the Kumasi Metropolis will commence once they get approval from the Parliament of Ghana.



The project was expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of commencement.

“The rehabilitation of those roads in the aforementioned towns and communities is per government’s recognition of good road infrastructure as a critical facilitator of rapid socio-economic development,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah explained.



Watch the video below:



