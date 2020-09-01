Politics

Video Flashback: ‘I was called a lunatic and a mad man’ - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George in September 2019 recounted the numerous verbal abuse he endured when he declared his intentions to contest ET Mensah in 2015 for the parliamentary seat.

It can be recalled that after a violent election in 2015 which also had to be rescheduled, Sam George in a “father and son” battle of Ningo-Prampram seat pulled the biggest shock in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary elections at that time by beating ET Mensah.



He is quoted to have said during a thanksgiving service, “In 2015 when I decided to contest my predecessor, I was called a lunatic and a mad man because it seemed impossible”.



“I have never been to any shrine. The only shrine or alter I’ve ever knelt before is the church altar and God’s oracle,” he added.







Read the full story originally published on September 9, 2019, on Ghanaweb

Meanwhile, recounting the numerous battles he encountered in 2015 when he contested the seat for the first time, Sam George detailed, it was extremely difficult for him as he was contesting with people who had publicly announced their consultation with other spiritual entities, but he resorted to divine intervention.



He also recalled how he lost hope on the day of the 2019 primaries and how he became victorious after God helped him through a “keenly contested” election at his constituency.



“I have never been to any shrine. The only shrine or alter I’ve ever knelt before is the church altar and God’s oracle. I said bishop pray for me and said go and I won, in 2016 I won again. This year was like a return match. It was as though the first time I was underestimated and so the forces that were against me this time prepared and came. It was both a physical and spiritual battle.

