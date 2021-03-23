Video Flashback: Minority not responsible for US military pact leakage - Muntaka

The Minority Chief Whip of Ghana's 7th Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, in March 2018, denied allegations that the Ghana-US Military agreement document was leaked by some Minority Members of Parliament.

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak described the accusation put forward by the government as baseless and unfair to Parliament.



The leaked agreement between Ghana and the United States of America gave the US military unimpeded access to some facilities in Ghana as they were also to enjoy some tax holidays on products and services.



The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament denied the accusation at a press conference organized by the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty in Accra.

"In principle, how can a reasonable person blame parliament for the leak,” Muntaka said at the time.



