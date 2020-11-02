Video flashback: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Ghana

On this day, in 2018, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla arrived in Ghana for a visit aimed at strengthening ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana.

The arrival of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for a four-day visit was part of a week-long tour of West Africa to re-affirm their ties with the Commonwealth countries.



The two dignitaries were hosted at the Jubilee House, the Seat of the Presidency by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



