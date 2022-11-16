Video of how man was arrested after suicide attempt on mast at Kasoa

The victim climbing the mast

A man in his 30s is being held by police after attempting to commit suicide on an MTN mast at Kasoa in the Central Region’s Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect was spotted climbing the MTN tower and was advised to stop by some residents in the area.



He, however,, declined the calls until a Good Samaritan climbed the mast and rescued him.



This is barely a month after a man climbed an ECG high-tension pole and was electrocuted to death at Kasoa Galilea.

Watch video below:



