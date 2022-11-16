1
Menu
News

Video of how man was arrested after suicide attempt on mast at Kasoa

Kasoa.png The victim climbing the mast

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

A man in his 30s is being held by police after attempting to commit suicide on an MTN mast at Kasoa in the Central Region’s Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect was spotted climbing the MTN tower and was advised to stop by some residents in the area.

He, however,, declined the calls until a Good Samaritan climbed the mast and rescued him.

This is barely a month after a man climbed an ECG high-tension pole and was electrocuted to death at Kasoa Galilea.

Watch video below:

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: