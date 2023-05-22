Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up

The late MP in ash trying to enter the voting hall

The late Philip Atta Basoah, Member of Parliament for Kumawu was buried over the weekend at a well-attended funeral, both for its cultural and political significance.

Tomorrow, May 23, 2023; the people of Kumawu will formally replace Basoah, their MP for a decade, after a high-stakes by-election that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to win as much as the main opposition National Democratic Congress are staking a strong claim for.



With barely two days to the opening of polls, NDC officials and activists have ramped up a campaign to drive home the point that the NPP has serially shortchanged the people of Kumawu and the Ashanti Region as a whole.



The insists that the people of Kumawu must punish the NPP by voting for change and by that their candidate Kwasi Amankwaa.



A video to drum home their point is one that captures the late MP as a venue for the District Chief Executive election. While people are allowed into the hall, the masked MP is physically presented from doing so by armed policemen despite his loud protestations and appeals to a presiding member.



NDC National Communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi was among those that shared the video with the caption “The Akufo-Addo Bawumia NPP government's wickedness to the Late Hon Philip Basoah, MP for Kumawu.

“This is how the NPP government used the police to prevent the late Basoah from participating in the approval of the DCE for his district.



“Yet, today, Bawumia and the NPP are at his funeral shedding fake tears to buy votes.



“They also neglected his constituency only to begin constructing roads in the night after his death ahead of the by-election on Tuesday.”



Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.

Kumawu has been a beehive of political activity in the last week with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.



The EC has issued a notice that it is ready for the vote on Tuesday.



Watch the video below:



