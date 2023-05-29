Video of police, civilians trading blows at Hohoe police station pops up

A video making rounds on social media shows chaotic scenes at a police station supposedly in the Volta Region.

The said video, which GhanaWeb has sighted, showed personnel of the Ghana Police Service trading blows with men in civilian clothing.



In the video, at least five police officers can be seen fighting civilians who were in their numbers.



The policers officer managed to subdue some of the civilians. One of the police officers could be heard saying “arrest all of them”.



Another policeman attempted to stop the man taking a video of the fight.



A social media user who shared the video indicated that it happened at the Hohoe Divisional Police Headquarters, on Saturday, May 29, 2023.

IB/OGB