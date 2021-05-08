Video of police officer ‘slapping’ driver goes viral

After much pleading by the driver, the police officer hit him

A video of a police officer assaulting a man alleged to be a commercial driver has gone viral. The video captures the supposed driver running beside the police officer who appeared to be speeding off, and begging on his knees at certain points.

Though the distance from which the video was taken makes identification of the police officer difficult, he was wearing a police uniform, with a helmet and was riding a motor bike.



What appears to have raised some concerns is the hit and slaps the driver received from the officer in his bid to obtain mercy from same.



Eyewitnesses in the video also could be heard asking people to intervene, considering the actions of the police officer.



According to the account of Facebook user, Yussuf Bouda who posted the video, the incident happened at the Mallam junction interchange in Accra. Per his narrative, the driver was pleading with the officer after his particulars had been confiscated by same.



Though cannot be independently verified, his post suggested that the said driver had refused to pay bribe as requested by the officer for which reason his documents were seized.

The post has since attracted reactions from some social media users who think the officer’s response to the situation was irresponsible and an abuse of the power he wields as a member of the country’s security force.



Watch the video below:







Read the post below:



