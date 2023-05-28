10
Video of prisoners smoking 'wee', doing drugs openly in a prison yard pops up

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of prisoners doing all manner of drugs in a male ward of a prison in Ghana has gone viral.

The said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, showed tens of men in a prison yard engaging in different activities.

Some men could be seen bathing in the video while others held buckets as they walked through the yard.

Some of the men can also be seen holding suspected to be drugs. One man was holding a substance suspected to be wee.

At least three of the men could also be seen rolling and transferring substances in small papers suspected to be either wee or cocaine.

The person who took the video can be heard saying in the Twi dialect: "We are doing time in prison".

IB/OGB

