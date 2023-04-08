Videos that led social media trends in the past week

Some videos became topical on various social media platforms

From the announcement of the demise of Ghanaian TikTok star, Ahuofe 2Pac, to the viral video of a student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) whipping a colleague student for allegedly peddling falsehoods about her, the social media space in Ghana for the past week has been extremely interesting, entertaining, educative, and sad.

We focus on video content that became trendsetters on social media.



Videos of Ahuofe 2Pac



Following the sudden demise of TikTok star, Ahuofe 2Pac, social media platforms were flooded with videos of the viral star as fans wrote heartfelt tributes and messages in his honor. Ahuofe 2Pac rose to relevance due to his resemblance to popular African-American rapper, 2Pac. From the Former President, John Dramani Mahama to the ordinary Ghanaian, his videos were shared widely.





Ghana 2pac is Dead, RIP Ahuofe????????



pic.twitter.com/bJuLnT0wxa — DAMI FOREIGN???? (@Deevybs) March 30, 2023

Video of President Nana Addo cutting birthday cake



For two days, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in the top trends on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, this time around, not for a political reason but because he was celebrating his birthday. In the viral video, the president was captured trying very hard to blow off the sparkler candle on his cake, although he failed. Then he moved to cut his birthday cake by himself which he also failed till the First Lady came onboard to assist him.





Video from President Nana Addo’s birthday celebration last week pic.twitter.com/yIPaWGBdDn — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 3, 2023

Seniorman Dotcom, an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) went viral on social media and was a trend after a video of him having a jamboree popularly known as ‘charging’ or ‘morale’ was published. His videos which were released in four parts were shared widely and used to create social media memes.

Senior man Dotcom is global ???????? https://t.co/NSfRQyOONV — FEY???????????????? (@FEYorke_) March 17, 2023

Kwame Ato Asare, the wanted gang member who allegedly attacked police officers in Axim speaks#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/Ttokzxp845 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 3, 2023

Kwame Ato Ani, an alleged galamsey kingpin from Axim was in the trends when a video of a policeman on his knees begging him for forgiveness was shared on the internet. The video quickly caught fire and became a trend with most netizens projecting that Kwame Ato Ani is a criminal.But on the contrary, the alleged gang leader came out to refute such claims. According to him, he is an informant for the police in the area.

Video of UPSA student whipping colleague



UPSA was the name of the trend. This was so because a lady, a student of UPSA was recorded publicly flogging her colleague over allegedly peddling a gossip that she has been having an affair with a lecturer.





The UPSA video, story in thread ???? pic.twitter.com/qoQaMEtTrK — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) April 4, 2023

