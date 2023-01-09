Violence at NDC Cape Coast congress: Suspect opens fire, wounds police officer during arrest

File photo: The suspect also sustained gunshot wound after the police returned fire

The Ghana Police Service on Sunday, January 8, 2022, announced the arrest of two more suspects in relation to the violence that occurred during the recent National Youth and Women’s Congress held by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to the police, the suspects included the ringleader in the violence that characterised the December 10, 2022, event held at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



In a statement, the police said Iddrisu Abass alias Jango shot and wounded a police officer during his arrest.



“The suspect Iddrisu Abass alias Jango who is believed to be the ring leader and suspect Dawda Mohammed Nazir were arrested at Kintampo and Wenchi in the Bono and Bono East regions respectively on 8th January 2023. This brings to 4 the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.



“In the course of the arrest, suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the Police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs,” the police said.



The statement said both the suspect and the police officer have since been given medical attention and are in stable condition.



The police said it further quelled a possible incident of violence by the youth of Wenchi following the arrest of the suspect.

The arrest of the two brings to four the total number of arrests made since the police declared 16 persons wanted for the December 10 fracas.



The police barely 24 hours ago announced it had made its first arrest of two suspects involved in the violence.



“The two suspects, Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, who were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on 7th January 2023.



“The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with the investigations,” an earlier statement by the police on January 7, 2022, said.



GA/FNOQ