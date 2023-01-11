Violence at NDC Congress: 2 vigilantes plead not guilty, remanded

File photo

The remaining two vigilantes who were arrested in connection with the violent disturbances at the National Youth Organiser and women wing congress of the NDC have been remanded into police custody.

The two – Abdul Haild Shaibu alias Olu and Razak Ibrahim alias Oga pleaded not guilty to two charges of prohibition of vigilante groups and activities.



The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah while remanding the accused persons said they are not residents of the jurisdiction and would abscond when granted bail.



The court also said the police is on a manhunt for 14 others and the probability they would interfere with the investigation is high.

His Honour Bright Acquah said the issue of political vigilantesm is becoming to many and should be dealt with.



Dauda Mohammed, the third accused pleaded guilty yesterday and has been convicted while his sentence is deferred.



EIB Network's Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the accused persons face a minimum punishment of 10 years in jail.